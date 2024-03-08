New York Yankees shortstop Oswald Peraza encountered a recurrence of shoulder discomfort after playing on Tuesday and Wednesday, Aaron Boone told Joel Sherman of The New York Post. Peraza is scheduled to undergo imaging to assess the severity of the injury.
Peraza was spotted leaving Steinbrenner Field around noon on Thursday dressed in street clothes, while other players were arriving for a workout and later a night game against the Tigers. Boone disclosed that Peraza had approached him Thursday morning, expressing that his shoulder was bothering him once again.
Peraza was sidelined from February 25 through Tuesday due to shoulder tightness. He then played second base on Tuesday and shortstop on Wednesday in Grapefruit League action.
Peraza's already slim chances
Given the Yankees' already crowded infield, Peraza was unlikely to secure a spot on the big-league club out of spring training, irrespective of his injury. The team's preference is for Peraza to have consistent playing time and regular at-bats in Triple-A, rather than sporadic appearances as a utility infielder in the majors.
If Peraza experiences any further setbacks, his already slim chance of making the Opening Day roster will diminish further. With Peraza contending with a shoulder problem, this could open up an opportunity for Oswaldo Cabrera to secure a place on the big-league roster as a backup infielder.
Oswald Peraza made his debut with the Yankees during the latter part of the 2022 season, displaying promising production at the plate. He posted a slash line of .306/.404/.429 with a .833 OPS in 49 at-bats across 18 games. However, his performance regressed last year, as he struggled at the plate, batting .191/.267/.272 with a .539 OPS in 52 games.