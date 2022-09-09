Aaron Boone drops Derek Jeter truth bomb amid NY Hall of Fame tribute

It was just over a year ago since New York Yankees legend Derek Jeter saw his name enshrined in Cooperstown at the Baseball Hall of Fame. And on Friday night, the Yanks will also honor their former captain in the Bronx. Ahead of the Hall of Fame tribute night, Aaron Boone spoke out on the impact Jeter has had on this organization over the years.

Via Bryan Hoch:

“An all-timer for an all-time great organization.”

Aaron Boone on Derek Jeter: “An all-timer for an all-time great organization.” — Bryan Hoch (@BryanHoch) September 9, 2022

That’s a no-brainer. Derek Jeter is one of the greatest Yankees ever and the reason they’re one of the most successful franchises in sports. 14 All-Star appearances, five World Series titles, a Fall Classic MVP, and five Gold Gloves, among many other accolades.

Jeter will of course be in attendance on Friday as the first 40,000 New York fans will all receive a replica plaque for the ceremony. His actual plaque is also going to be on display in the Yankees museum for the first five innings:

Gates will open at 5pm for tonight’s game. We ask fans to be seated by 6:30pm for tonight’s Derek Jeter Hall of Fame Tribute Ceremony. pic.twitter.com/9CzPHhZ9Xc — New York Yankees (@Yankees) September 9, 2022

Yankees supporters haven’t yet had the chance to really celebrate Jeter’s induction into the HOF. This is expected to be a very special night in the Bronx for one of the best to ever do it. It will also be the first time Derek Jeter’s daughters visit Yankee Stadium.

There have been many iconic moments in the history of this franchise. But perhaps none will touch the hearts of New York fans like this one. As Boone said, Jeter is truly an all-timer for an organization that is rich in history.