New York Yankees manager Aaron Boone believes he has four future Hall of Fame players on his roster, per MLB.com. The manager made the bold claim without specifying who those players are. Yankees fans can take a few guesses, however, as to whom they might be.

New York is having a fantastic season under Boone. The club is on a mission to bounce back from a disappointing 2023 campaign, which saw the club lose 80 games and miss the postseason. This year, New York is first in the American League East with a 76-53 record.

Who the future Hall of Famers could be on the Yankees roster

The Yankees are led this season on offense by Aaron Judge. The slugger is certainly at the top of the list of players on the club who may be future Hall of Famers, in Boone's eyes.

Judge is slashing at an astonishing rate this year. He's homered in four-straight contests, and he has blasted 49 home runs on the season. Judge has driven in 119 runs on the campaign and is making the case that he should be American League MVP this year.

There are others on the roster who are pushing the team along. Juan Soto is one of those players. The Yankees nabbed Soto this previous offseason from the San Diego Padres.

On the campaign, Soto is batting .297. He has hit 36 homers on the season and is approaching 100 runs batted in. An injury slowed down Soto's production, but he is undoubtedly having a fantastic year.

While Boone isn't naming names, MLB.com speculates that Judge, Soto, Giancarlo Stanton and Gerrit Cole are the four Yankees the skipper is referring to. Stanton is having his best year hitting since 2021. On the season, the designated hitter has a .241 batting average with 22 home runs.

The only pitcher mentioned as a possible Hall of Fame candidate is Cole, per the outlet. The starter is coming off an injury, but holds a 5-2 record this season. Cole also has 62 strikeouts this year and a 3.72 ERA.

These are only suggestions. Boone could be referring to other players as well. Yankees fans will surely have opportunities to debate about how many current players are headed someday to Cooperstown.

There's no doubt there is a lot of talent on this Yankees roster, and fans just want to see the wins keep coming. The Bronx Bombers haven't won a World Series since 2009, and fans are thirsting for a championship.

The Yankees are in action on Saturday against the lowly Colorado Rockies. The first pitch is scheduled for 2:05 Eastern.