Aaron Boone hints at Matt Carpenter’s role vs Guardians in ALDS

On Tuesday morning, the New York Yankees listed designated hitter Matt Carpenter on their ALDS roster. Carpenter has not played since early August after breaking his foot. The veteran hitter appears to be back just in time for the postseason. Yankees manager Aaron Boone addressed his role in the upcoming series against the Cleveland Guardians.

“Right now, I see him as that big bat off the bench,” Boone said.

The Yankees brought Carpenter on board in May as they were hit with a number of injuries. The move worked like magic. Carpenter hit 15 home runs in only 128 at-bats. Those are Hall of Fame averages. New York’s offensive slide coincided with Carpenter’s injury that kept him out the last couple of months.

However, the Yankees turned it on over the final couple weeks of the regular season. They went 13-3 down the stretch until there was nothing left to play for in the final few games.

Carpenter’s revival appeared to come out of nowhere. He had hit a combined seven home run in 2020 and 2021. Granted, he only played in 180 games total. Nevertheless, it appeared the writing was on the wall for Carpenter’s ability to make a difference for an MLB club. He hasn’t hit above .257 since 2016. Even that season, the he only hit .271 but showed some power with 21 home runs.

Injuries and ineffectiveness since derailed his career until this season. Carpenter will be a welcomed addition to the Yankees bench and could prove dangerous this series.

The Yankees host Game 1 of their ALDS series against the Guardians later Tuesday at 4:37 PT.