New York Yankees rookie Luis Gil lost his third straight start, allowing four runs and two hits in four-plus innings with three walks and two hit batters in New York's 5-4 loss to the Cincinnati Reds on Tuesday.

After going 9-1 with 2.03 ERA in his first 14 outings, Gil is 0-3 with a 14.90 ERA in his last three.

Yankees manager Aaron Boone summed up what he thinks Gil's issue is, per the YES Network:

Said Boone, “I don't think this is a fatigue issue. I think it's a little out-of-sorts issue and having a harder time correcting on the fly.”

Gil got off to a solid start for the Yankees on Tuesday before things fell apart. He retired nine in a row before Reds star Elly De La Cruz led off the fourth with a drive into the right-field corner for his sixth triple of the season. He scored when Jeimer Candelario grounded out on the next pitch.

De La Cruz also homered in the fifth inning.

On the mound for the Yankees on Wednesday is LHP Carlos Rodón. Rodón is having struggles of his own of late. He's 0-3 with a 13.17 ERA following a seven-starting winning streak.

Yankees' Aaron Judge continues torrid pace

In the Yankees loss to the Reds, Judge homered in the seventh off Sam Moll for his third hit. He leads the major leagues in batting average (.321), homers (32) and RBI (83).

Over the weekend, Judge surpassed Yankees legend Babe Ruth for the most home runs hit by a Yankee before July 1 when he hit his 31st bomb of the season.

Judge is on pace for a career high in RBIs and his mark of 32 homers through 87 games is one ahead of where he was in 2022 when he set the American League records for home runs in a season. He also had more runs batted in before July than he did in all of the 2023 season. His production has been, simply put, staggering.

And the Yankees need him to keep producing. Juan Soto has been in and out of the lineup with injury. Giancarlo Stanton and Anthony Rizzo have also been hurt. Even top Yankees farm prospect Jasson Dominguez has been dealing with medical problems.

The club has seen a slump in recent weeks due to all the injury issues. The Yankees are now just a half-game out of first place in the American League East due to the recent skid. New York is finds itself behind the Baltimore Orioles, though New York still leads the division in the win column.