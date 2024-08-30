The New York Yankees could use a lineup boost after dropping an away series to the Washington Nationals. There's a possibility, though, that top prospect Jasson Dominguez could be called up to the big leagues in September.

Manager Aaron Boone said the organization is thinking about it, via NJ Advance Media's Max Goodman.

“Jasson Dominguez will be ‘in the conversation' for a call up in September, Aaron Boone says,” Goodman reported. “‘He’s definitely a name in consideration.' Boone added that the #Yankees will probably want him to be promoted in a situation where he’ll play a lot, not be on the bench.”

Boone was specifically asked if they'll promote Dominguez on Sunday, which is the day that MLB rosters expand for September, via MLB.com's Bryan Hoch.

“I don’t know. We’ll see,” Boone said. “We haven’t made that decision, so I don’t know.”

Dominguez is slashing .309/.366/.855 with eight homers, 27 RBI, and 14 stolen bases in the minors this year. The 21-year-old was sensational when he got called up last September, smashing four homers in eight games before going down with a season-ending UCL injury.

Dominguez was also called up for the “Little League Classic” against the Detroit Tigers in Williamsport, Pennsylvania this season. “The Martian” didn't have his best day at the office, as he went 0-for-4 with three strikeouts.

Should New York bring Dominguez up?

Jasson Dominguez deserves playing time on the Yankees

Boone typically prioritizes veterans over rookies on the depth chart, even when the elder statesmen underperform. The most glaring example of this is infielder DJ LeMahieu. The 36-year-old is slashing .202/.268/.526 with just two homers and 26 RBI over 198 at-bats but still gets playing time regularly over Ben Rice and Oswaldo Cabrera.

As for the outfield, where Dominguez plays, New York's stable is crowded. Aaron Judge and Juan Soto have center and right field locked down, respectively. Left fielder Alex Verdugo, though, has been less successful. The former Boston Red Sock is in the midst of the worst year of his career, slashing .234/.294/.361 with 11 homers and 54 RBI.

While Dominguez has only had a taste of MLB action, the promising prospect deserves another look over someone who hasn't yet proved they're a viable starting option long-term. The Yankees made Dominguez off-limits in trade discussions at the deadline, so they clearly understand his potential.

Meanwhile, New York hosts the St. Louis Cardinals for a three-game home stand starting on Friday as the club looks to maintain its 1.5-game lead over the Baltimore Orioles for first place in the AL East.