The New York Yankees are heading to their first World Series since 2009 and they will likely have a key piece back.

Starter Nestor Cortes is expected to be included on the Fall Classic roster, Aaron Boone said on Monday. Via Chris Kirschner:

“There's a good chance Nestor Cortes is on the World Series roster, Aaron Boone said.”

Cortes hasn't pitched at all in these playoffs after suffering an elbow injury just before the regular season ended. Boone hinted earlier in the playoffs at the lefty being available and it now appears that he'll take the mound again. Last week, Cortes threw live batting practice to hitters during the ALCS against the Cleveland Guardians. Boone sounded optimistic then about his rehab:

“I think he's at least a realistic option,” Boone said. “Not saying for sure, but the timeline lines up to where if things go well, he could definitely be an option.”

“He's got steps to go and he's got to continue to feel good and bounce back and things like that,” Boone said, “but the way it's gone to this point has been encouraging.”

Cortes pitched well in 2024 for the Yankees, going 9-10 with a 3.77 ERA. He hasn't taken the hill since September 18. Given his lack of innings in the postseason, the southpaw will probably pitch out of the bullpen in the World Series. However, there's always the possibility he starts a game on a pitch count, too.

The Cuban is scheduled to throw another live BP session on Tuesday and if all goes well, he should be cleared to partake in the World Series. Cortes has ample experience out of the bullpen and as a starter, giving Boone versatility in their pursuit of a championship.

The Fall Classic begins on Friday, October 25 at Dodger Stadium in Southern California. It's the 12th time in MLB history these two storied franchises will meet on the big stage.