The New York Yankees will be looking to reach the mountaintop in 2025 after losing in the World Series last fall to the Los Angeles Dodgers. Aaron Boone guided the ball club to a 94-68 record and an American League pennant in his eighth season as the skipper.

It also appears that Boone isn't going anywhere anytime soon. The Yankees are discussing a new deal with the manager.

Via Bryan Hoch:

“Brian Cashman said that Hal Steinbrenner and the Yankees are currently negotiating an extension to extend manager Aaron Boone’s contract beyond 2025.”

Cashman said the extension could be announced before Opening Day, per Hoch. While Boone has faced criticism at times since taking over in the Bronx, he is coming off a very impressive season. And even though New York lost Juan Soto to the crosstown Mets, the organization improved in more ways than one.

The Yankees acquired Cody Bellinger and Devin Williams via trades, two All-Star players. Paul Goldschmidt signed a one-year deal, while they also won the Max Fried sweepstakes, adding the talented lefty to their rotation.

Since becoming the NY manager, Boone has compiled a 603-429 record and won an average of 95 games per season, excluding the COVID-19-shortened 2020 campaign. They've made the playoffs every year in his tenure except for 2023. In November, the Yankees exercised the '25 club option for Boone and he expressed how special it is to have this job:

“I am grateful for the trust placed in me to lead this team. It’s a responsibility – and an opportunity – that I will never take lightly,” said Boone. “It’s a great privilege to show up for work every day and be surrounded by so many determined and talented players, coaches and staff members. Starting with Steinbrenner family, there is a collective commitment to excellence within this organization that is embedded in all that we do. I’m already looking forward to reporting for spring training in Tampa and working tirelessly to return the Yankees to the postseason to compete for a World Championship.”

For a franchise like the Yankees, making the postseason is simply not enough. After all, they haven't won a championship since 2009. With a stacked roster, expectations will be high in '25. If Boone falls short, it wouldn't be a surprise to see the front office make a change. For now, however, the 51-year-old is the man to lead this group.