Aaron Boone reveals Yankees first order of business after clinching AL East

Aaron Boone revealed the plan moving forward for the New York Yankees after clinching the AL East, per Marly Rivera.

“Right now, the first order of business, as far as postseason stuff, is kind of starting to map out our days off,” Boone said.

Aaron Boone wants to make sure the Yankees are well-rested ahead of the playoffs. And they are already going to have a first-round postseason bye, so there is not much else to play for. The main storyline for New York down the stretch will be Aaron Judge’s 61 home run chase.

Judge has been stuck on 60 home runs for the past week. The AL MVP front-runner is still hitting the ball well and getting on base, but his 61st home run of the season has alluded him as of late. Aaron Boone understands that he will face backlash if he decides to give Aaron Judge any days off with such an important milestone on the line.

However, Boone also understands that rest is crucial ahead of the MLB playoffs, as well as DJ LeMahieu’s impending return. The Yankees have serious World Series aspirations in 2022. The fact that New York clinched the AL East with a week left in the season allows Aaron Boone to give players necessary time off.

The Yankees will look to executive their plan while preparing for the MLB playoffs. Teams such as the Houston Astros and Cleveland Guardians will present quite the challenge in the postseason, so New York has to be ready to battle their way to the World Series.