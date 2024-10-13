New York Yankees manager Aaron Boone is in awe of the Cleveland Guardians' Jose Ramirez. Ramirez's play in the infield for Cleveland gives shivers to Boone.

“He's the complete package. I get on people all the time. If I hear another how underappreciated, underrated he is from somebody on a network or something, I want to rip my arms off and throw it at the TV,” Boone said, per USA Today.

“He's not underappreciated. He is not underrated. He's a great on track Hall of Fame player, and everybody knows it, including everyone sitting out here.”

Yankees fans will get to see Ramirez up close, as the Guardians and New York begin the ALCS on Monday. On the season, Ramirez is hitting .279 for Cleveland, although he is struggling with his bat in the postseason. Ramirez has 39 home runs and 118 runs batted in.

Aaron Boone is attempting to get Yankees a World Series title

Boone must try and find a way to get his team to stop Ramirez and slow down the Guardians. New York has put together a special season, and only a World Series title is left for the team to mark off their list of goals and accomplishments. The Bronx Bombers won the American League East, behind a mix of strong pitching and excellent hitting this regular season.

The Yankees got some good news on Sunday, as it was revealed Anthony Rizzo may be able to return to the field during the ALCS. Rizzo has battled injuries for the second half of the campaign, and missed the ALDS. The return of Rizzo would arguably strengthen the team's defense. He's also a vocal leader in the clubhouse.

Another question for the Yankees heading into the ALCS is how will Aaron Judge play. Judge was red-hot with his bat during the year, shattering franchise records. He hasn't found his stride though in the postseason, and has admitted that something is off. Time will tell how the Yankees are able to play offensively if Judge continues to struggle.

If Cleveland wins this series, Ramirez will almost certainly be a part of the success. He's a six-time All-Star, who has also won four Silver Slugger Awards. The infielder has also twice been a part of the 30-30 club, who are players that get 30 home runs and 30 stolen bases in one year. One of those seasons was this year.

New York and Cleveland meet in Game 1 Monday at Yankee Stadium. The first pitch is scheduled for 7:35 Eastern.