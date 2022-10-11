Aaron Boone reveals why DJ LeMahieu was left off Yankees ALDS roster, plans for ALCS

The New York Yankees came to the difficult decision to leave DJ LeMahieu off of the ALDS roster ahead of their series with the Cleveland Guardians. On Tuesday, ahead of the series opener, manager Aaron Boone explained the organization’s decision to roll without LeMahieu. Via Bryan Hoch, Boone indicated that LeMahieu’s toe injury left him “too compromised” to make the ALDS roster.

DJ LeMahieu was too “compromised” to make the ALDS roster, Aaron Boone said. LeMahieu will see specialists in hopes of being activated for the ALCS. — Bryan Hoch (@BryanHoch) October 11, 2022

The plan for LeMahieu is to visit with specialists and hope to get treatment that would enable him to return in time for the ALCS, should the Yankees beat the Guardians in their best-of-five series.

It was a decision that went down to the wire, but ultimately the Yankees had to do what they felt gives them the best chance at winning immediately. With LeMahieu laboring through his toe injury, Boone didn’t feel the veteran infielder would give them the impact they needed.

DJ LeMahieu got two hits in live batting practice yesterday before Aaron Boone said he told him: “Man, I just don’t see it.” Boone said LeMahieu has essentially been playing “with one arm tied behind his back.” DJ didn’t like it but he understood. — Bryan Hoch (@BryanHoch) October 11, 2022

LeMahieu picked up a couple of hits in live batting practice on Monday, but Boone still was left unconvinced after that showing. The Yankees manager revealed LeMahieu has essentially been playing “with one arm tied behind his back” as a result of the injury.

While the 34-year-old was understandably unhappy with the decision to be left off the ALDS roster, he’ll now be focused on getting his injured toe right to potentially return for the ALCS. Aaron Boone and the Yankees remain hopeful that he can get back in time for that potential series.

“DJ didn’t like it but he understood,” said Boone.

Even with LeMahieu out, Boone and the Yankees opted against including Oswald Peraza on the ALDS roster, electing to take Marwin Gonzalez instead among their 26 men instead.

Since August, DJ LeMahieu has been a shell of his usual self. In the second half of the season, LeMahieu logged a slash line of .228/.326/.331 with 4 home runs and 11 RBI across 42 games.