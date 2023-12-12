The Yankees have a great recent track record of developing pitching prospects, and they are usually traded away to help the MLB team.

The New York Yankees and specifically general manager Brian Cashman have caught a lot of flack over the last few years, and the fanbase is frustrated with the lack of a World Series appearance, let alone a victory, since 2009. However, the Yankees have done a great job of finding players, especially pitchers in the later rounds of the MLB Draft, but there is a bit of a catch to that statement.

The Yankees have had a strong offseason to this point, adding outfielders Juan Soto and Trent Grisham in a blockbuster trade with the San Diego Padres, while also adding Alex Verdugo in a deal with the Boston Red Sox. Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic pointed out that the two trades this offseason were built on the Yankees' pitching depth. Brian Cashman sent former sixth round pick Richard Fitts and 18th round pick Greg Weissert to the Red Sox for Alex Verdugo as part of a three-pitcher package.

The package sent to the Padres for Juan Soto and Trent Grisham was built on pitching, and Randy Vasquez and Jhony Brito were two Dominican pitchers the Yankees signed for $45,000.

Rosenthal mentioned Will Warren, an eighth round draft pick from 2021, as a player who could crack the rotation with the Yankees in 2024.

In prior years, the Yankees have used pitching prospects in many trades, and it is evidence that the team develops pitchers that the league wants to trade for. It gives Cashman an avenue to strengthen the major league team each season, whether it be with offseason trades or at the deadline.

With some Yankees fans, there is a prevailing thought that he is afraid to deal prospects. However, Cashman has traded 33 top 30 prospects since 2021, according to Eli Fishman of the Somerset Patriots.

Make it 33.

– Add Thorpe/Vasquez traded for Soto/Grisham

– Wesneski traded for Effross

– German traded for Ottavino — Eli Fishman (@elijfishman) December 11, 2023

This offseason, the Yankees and Cashman will try to add pitching, after much of the depth was sent to the Padres to land Soto. The team met with Yoshinobu Yamamoto on Monday, and they are viewed as one of the top contenders to land the Japanese pitcher.