New York Yankees star Aaron Judge was linked to a number of different teams in free agency this past offseason, including the San Francisco Giants. In fact, Giants fans even thought San Francisco landed Judge after MLB insider Jon Heyman tweeted that Judge, who he accidentally referred to as “Arson” in the tweet, “appears headed” to the Giants during the offseason. Instead, Judge ended up re-signing with the Yankees. While speaking with Los Angeles Dodgers star Mookie Betts during a recent Bleacher Report podcast, Judge shared a behind-the-scenes look at the now viral incident, per Bleacher Report on Twitter.

Aaron Judge's reaction to the 'Arson Judge' viral tweet 😂 Full episode of Mookie Betts’ new show in the B/R app: https://t.co/oadt43IF9h pic.twitter.com/G9iEde56lb — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) June 2, 2023

“I think my name changed a little bit,” Judge told Betts. “Yeah Arson Judge. I haven't seen his stats yet with the Giants.”

Judge then explained exactly how he found out about the tweet.

“I was on a flight,” Judge continued. “My agent texted me and said, ‘stuff is going down in San Diego (where the Winter Meetings were held) right now.' I'm like, ‘what are you talking about?' So I guess this happened kind of at the Winter Meetings, but it was funny. That kind of blew up a little bit and I started getting a couple text messages from family and friends, people with the Yankees, kind of what's going on?”

Mookie Betts then jokingly asked Aaron Judge if he got “excited” about finding out he was going to the Giants, despite not actually making that decision.

“Yeah, the one time I get to choose, I didn't get to choose,” Judge replied.

In the end everything worked out for Judge and the Yankees. The Giants, however, lost out on Judge and decided not to sign Carlos Correa due to injury concerns. It was a difficult offseason for San Francisco, and they are currently hovering around .500 in 2023.