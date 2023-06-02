New York Yankees star Aaron Judge has surpassed Pete Alonso of the New York Mets as the MLB odds home run leader favorite, according to FanDuel.

Judge's odds now sit at +270, in front of Alonso's +390 odds to lead MLB in home runs. Alonso previously led the odds before recently being surpassed by Judge. Other notable names in the odds to lead MLB in home runs include; Matt Olson (+1000), Jorge Soler (+1000), Shohei Ohtani (+2300), and Mike Trout (+2500).

Alonso currently leads MLB with 20 home runs, while Judge closely trails with 18. Judge's 62-home run 2022 season is likely being taken into account here, given that he now leads the odds despite currently trailing Alonso in homers.

Aaron Judge is in the midst of another terrific all-around season. As of this story's publication, the Yankees' superstar is slashing .298/.410/.679 with a 1.089 OPS. The 31-year old inked a $360 million deal with New York during the offseason, and it is paying off for both sides so far.

Alonso won't go away quietly in the home run race though despite Aaron Judge's odds lead. The Mets' slugger has been one of the most consistent home run hitters in the league ever since his rookie season. Alonso's rookie campaign, which came in 2019, saw him smash an incredible 53 home runs. During the shortened 2020 year, Alonso clubbed 16 home runs. He's since hit 37 home runs (2021) and 40 home runs (2022).

One other player worth keeping tabs on is Max Muncy of the Los Angeles Dodgers. He wasn't listed among the top players in the odds, but he's currently tied with Olson and Soler for third in total home runs with 17.

With Aaron Judge and Pete Alonso leading the charge, the 2023 home run race projects to be exciting to watch.