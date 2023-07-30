Aaron Judge is back. The New York Yankees superstar has returned from a toe injury, fighting through pain to help his team in the thick of a playoff race. He played a key part in a victory in his second game since injuring his right big toe on June 3.

In his second game back from injury, Judge got back to doing what he usually does: hitting dingers. He blasted a two-run homer to put the Yankees up 3-2 in the top of the third inning against the Baltimore Orioles. They would go on to win 8-3, a huge win over a division rival that leads them in the standings.

In typical Aaron Judge fashion, he didn’t make a huge deal over his first home run since June. He merely brushed off the topic as a part of what he has to do for the team, according to Deesha Thosar of FOX Sports.

“Just trying to do my job,” the Yankees supserstar said of his 442-foot home run, via FOX Sports. Judge added two singles and another run to his stat line in the key win. His return is the jolt that New York has struggled to find over the roughly two-month period they endured without him.

“There’s no question Aaron’s presence in the lineup is enormous,” Yankees manager Aaron Boone said, via FOX Sports. “But it’s also a beacon to what we truly believe other guys are capable of, as well.”

The Yankees are going to need a lot more bombs from Judge where that came from, as their offense has been bad without the reigning American League MVP. A record of 55-49 has them last in the AL East but still within reach of a playoff spot. Getting back to full health and seeing more production from the big bats could help New York go on a hot streak that earns them a Wild Card spot.

With the Yankees not going all out at the 2023 MLB trade deadline, it'll be tough to imagine that they acquire someone who can drastically turn their fortunes around. With Judge back in the lineup, though, that’s one big step forward.