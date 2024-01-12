Juan Soto and the Yankees are all-in on the 2024 season.

After a period of uncertainty, the New York Yankees and Juan Soto have agreed on a one-year, $31-million contract, per ESPN's Jeff Passan. The former Padres outfielder will enter free agency after the 2024 season, but for now, he will help New York in their quest to get back to the MLB Playoffs.

The Yankees go all-in for a year with Juan Soto

On Dec. 6th, the San Diego Padres traded Soto and OF Trent Grisham to New York in exchange for RHP Michael King, C Kyle Higashioka, RHP Jhony Brito, RHP Randy Vasquez, and RHP Drew Thorpe. The blockbuster deal allowed Soto a new start on a team with high aspirations.

The Yankees finished the 2023 season fourth in the AL East standings with an 82-80 record. As a result, the club missed the MLB Playoffs. Of course, the organization was not satisfied with this result, so they spent the offseason making moves to improve their team.

Soto is at the center of the franchise's desire to be successful. He joins Aaron Judge and a host of other talent to take New York to the next level.

Previous reports questioned if Soto and the Yankees would agree on a contract extension. After all, the 25-year-old joined his third team in the last two years. His agreement with New York is only for one year, but the period gives both sides a chance to prove their compatibility with each other.

Juan Soto's $31 million contract set a record for an arbitration-eligible player, beating Shohei Ohtani's $30 million in 2022.

New York is serious about avenging their disappointing end to the 2023 season. Can Juan Soto help the team ascend to beat the MLB's other elite competition?