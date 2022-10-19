Aaron Judge explains Yankees jersey kiss after ALDS home run vs. Guardians

Aaron Judge left his mark on the ALDS Game 5 win over the Cleveland Guardians, adding to the team’s lead with a second inning home run. But it was what Judge did after sending the ball into the seats that really caught the attention of every Yankees fan.

Upon arriving back in the dugout, Judge kissed the Yankees logo on his jersey right in front of the camera, sending every fan into a frenzy. New York fans likely had his pending free agency on their minds when they saw the gesture.

After the game, Aaron Judge explained the move when speaking to reporters during the clubhouse celebration, per Bryan Hoch of MLB.com.

Per Hoch, Judge said, “It was for the fans. I’ve been watching a lot of Premier league soccer games and I think that kind of got the best of me. The fans brought the energy tonight from the very first pitch.”

He then shouted out Yankees fans for “bringing the energy tonight from the very first pitch.” Was Aaron Judge showing his true feelings toward the organization when he kissed his jersey, thus revealing his true free agency intentions? Or was he simply imitating what he’d seen while watching Premier league soccer?

It seems like it was something done in the moment. For now, that’s all Yankees fans can hope Judge continues to do as he hopes to lead New York to a World Series title.