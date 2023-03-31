Joey Mistretta is a sports writer/editor who covers multiple sports. Notably, Mistretta covers baseball, basketball, and football. He is originally from a small town in Southern California. Mistretta graduated college with a degree in broadcast journalism from Biola University.

New York Yankees’ star Aaron Judge inspired Anthony Volpe to kiss his jersey on Opening Day, per Yankees Videos on Twitter.

“He (Judge) was asking me about it yesterday,” Volpe said. “I kind of just thought of it on the spot, just ‘cuz I remember he did it last year. Right when I kind of brought it up, he gave me the thumbs-up, so I knew that’s what I had to do.”

Aaron Judge kissed the 'NY' logo on his jersey after hitting a home run in the playoffs last season. Anthony Volpe kissed the 'NY' logo on his jersey during his first roll call at Yankee Stadium, making his MLB debut. pic.twitter.com/F3pwLQKcPK — Max Goodman (@MaxTGoodman) March 30, 2023

Anthony Volpe is an exciting young prospect who some have even referred to as the next Derek Jeter. Those expectations are unfair to place on such a young player, as Volpe is just 21, but his future is bright without question.

Volpe didn’t record a hit in his debut on Thursday, but he was able to draw a walk and steal a base. New York ultimately won the game versus the San Francisco Giants 5-0 thanks to a superb outing from Gerrit Cole. Aaron Judge also homered in the game.

Judge, who was named the Yankees Captain during the offseason after re-signing with the ball club, discussed Volpe’s at-bats following the victory.

“Great at-bats,” Judge said of Volpe, via Brendan Kuty of The Athletic. “He (Volpe) was aggressive. He didn’t seem passive at the plate. His first at-bat, I felt like the fans were on their feet, and all of a sudden, he gets that good walk. Then two pitches in, he steals, and the fans are going crazy for that.”

If Anthony Volpe lives up to expectations, he and Aaron Judge will be superstars with the Yankees for years to come.