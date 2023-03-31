Dan Fappiano is a Connecticut based sports journalist and a graduate of both Tunxis Community College and Central Connecticut State University. Dan has spent time covering high school and professional sports in both the print and online medium. He hopes to see his beloved Chicago Bears win a Super Bowl someday.

With the help of yet another Aaron Judge home run, the New York Yankees were able to pick up a win in Anthony Volpe’s debut. While Judge provided the power, the Yankees captain was impressed with Volpe’s first game in New York.

Volpe didn’t pick up a hit, but he did earn a walk and steal a base. He also helped turn the Yankees’ only double play. It’s just one game, but Judge thinks New York has another star brewing in Volpe, via Brendan Kuty of The Athletic.

“Great at-bats,” Judge said of Volpe. “He was aggressive. He didn’t seem passive at the plate. His first at-bat, I felt like the fans were on their feet, and all of a sudden, he gets that good walk. Then two pitches in, he steals, and the fans are going crazy for that.”

“Just a lot of poise, a lot of patience, and he’s a competitor man,” Judge continued. “He made some great plays on defense. Just all around a good day. I know he didn’t get the hits he wanted or what we’ve seen all spring, but those will come.”

Aaron Judge started Yankees Opening Day with a solo home run in the first inning. New York would tack on four more runs and shut out the San Francisco Giants 5-0.

While Anthony Volpe didn’t get a hit, he still played an active role in the Yankees victory. As New York goes through their season, they’re counting on Volpe to deliver as their starting shortstop. Volpe only has one game of experience, but for Judge, so far so good.