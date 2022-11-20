Published November 20, 2022

By Angelo Guinhawa · 2 min read

Aaron Judge’s 62nd home run ball will be auctioned off soon, but don’t expect the New York Yankees star to make a bid for the historic item.

With Judge still a free agent and still waiting for the massive new contract he’s expected to sign, the 30-year-old slugger jokingly said that he still can’t afford it.

“Oh, no. I haven’t signed my free agent deal yet, so I think that’s a little out of my price range right now,” Judge hilarious responded when asked about potentially bidding for the baseball, per Bryan Hoch of MLB.com.

For those not in the know, the said 62nd home run ball is expected to exceed $3 million in auction. The fan who caught it, Cory Youmans, actually declined a $3 million offer for the ball and said he wants to see how much it will be valued in the open market.

“It seems fair in the sense it gives anyone that is interested and has the means the opportunity to own it. As a fan, I’m curious to see what it’s worth, who buys it and what they do with it,” Youmans said.

Aaron Judge reportedly received a $337 million contract offer from the Yankees recently, and while that’s only a rumor, he is still expected to get a massive payday this 2022 free agency. With that said, he can definitely afford the ball real soon.

Besides, the Yankees outfielder still have some time. Goldin Auctions, who will be handling the sale of the item, will start the bidding for the iconic baseball on November 29. Maybe by that time, Judge has already put pen to paper on his new deal.