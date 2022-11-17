Published November 17, 2022

By Tim Capurso · 2 min read

Aaron Judge’s free agency– and his ultimate decision- is the main focus of every baseball fan around at the moment. But there was another major decision involving the New York Yankees star slugger. Cory Youmans, the man who caught Judge’s historic 62nd home run ball, was faced with a decision of his own.

Youmans, the vice president of Fisher Investments, received an offer of $3 million for the record-breaking home run ball, one that he surprisingly turned down. But he had good reason to. Aaron Judge’s 62nd home run ball will be sold to the Goldin Auctions house.

Youmans explained his decision to auction the ball off, per Jeff Passan of ESPN.

“It seems fair in the sense it gives anyone that is interested and has the means the opportunity to own it,” Youmans said. “As a fan, I’m curious to see what it’s worth, who buys it and what they do with it.”

Youmans said that he’s “curious to see that it’s worth” and who ultimately ends up buying Aaron Judge’s 62nd home run ball.

The Dallas-based businessman added that he was informed by people at the auction house that he could receive an even greater offer than $3 million, based on the New York fanbase and the wild turn of events at auctions.

Judge, the presumptive American League MVP, launched his 62nd home run on Tuesday, October 4 against the Texas Rangers at Globe Life Field. Youmans, seated in Section 31, Row 1, Seat 3, made the catch of a lifetime.

Now, the lucky individual who wins the auction for Aaron Judge’s 62nd home run ball will make the purchase of a lifetime.