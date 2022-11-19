Published November 19, 2022

By Joey Mistretta · 2 min read

A rumor recently surfaced stating that the New York Yankees offered superstar Aaron Judge a $337 million dollar contract, per Hector Gomez and Ramon D. Carmona. Although this is just a rumor, there is no denying the fact that Judge is destined to receive a massive payday in MLB free agency.

In the end, depending on the total amount of years, Judge may receive more than $337 million. But that number serves as an estimate for what he could make.

The Yankees will need to act fast in their Aaron Judge pursuit. Teams such as the San Francisco Giants and New York Mets have already been linked to the slugger. Additionally, the Los Angeles Dodgers are reportedly clearing payroll in order to make a Judge-pursuit.

Brian Cashman previously acknowledged the reality of Aaron Judge’s free agency.

“It’s in real time, so we’re on the clock,” Cashman said. “We’re certainly not going to mess around. We’ve made another offer since Spring Training.”

The Yankees’ top priory is attempting to re-sign Judge. The AL MVP features the ability to completely change the dynamic of a franchise. New York likely would not have enjoyed the 2022 season that they did if it was not for him.

The ball is currently in Aaron Judge’s court without question. He has the luxury of taking the time to mull over his various offers in order to make the best decision in free agency. Although the Yankees are favored to re-sign him, they will certainly not lack competition in the Judge sweepstakes.