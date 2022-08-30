New York Yankees slugger Aaron Judge is now in the same territory as Babe Ruth and Mickey Mantle after hitting his 50th homer of the season on Monday.

Trailing the Los Angeles Angels 4-2 at the top of the eighth inning, Judge put the Yankees back into the game and himself towards history as he blasted a Ryan Tepera slider to the left center field and over the wall.

It is now the second 50-home run campaign of his career, joining the likes of Ruth and Mantle as the only Yankees players to have multiple of such seasons. Ruth actually did it four times and Mantle had two, per ESPN Stats and Info.

Aaron Judge is the 3rd Yankee to record multiple 50-HR seasons, joining Babe Ruth (4) & Mickey Mantle (2). Judge is also the first Yankees player with 50 HR before September since Roger Maris (51) in 1961. pic.twitter.com/WRSSjfuwnP — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) August 30, 2022

It is also interesting to note that he is the first player since Roger Maris in 1961 to hit 50 home runs before September. Aaron Judge is on track to surpass Maris’ single-season record of 61 homers, and his latest feat only increases his chances of doing so in the remaining games of the season.

Of course Judge is not really focused on the individual numbers, telling reporters last Friday in their win against the Oakland Athletics that it’s “just another number.” While that is true, however, there is no denying that what he did is nothing short of amazing. After all, only nine other Major League Baseball player can say that they have hit 50-plus home runs in more than one season.