The New York Yankees can feel the anticipation from their fans. The MLB Postseason is just around the corner and the Yankees can clinch a spot in the playoffs with just one more win. There is not much to worry about for the American League's best squad but there are a few small issues to work out before the winner-take-all portion of the schedule begins. For instance, manager Aaron Boone took a page from Aaron Judge to explain away Giancarlo Stanton's latest absence.

Judge and Juan Soto are making Yankees history. Boone was pressed on why the Yankees were sitting Stanton on the bench instead of being featured in the lineup for a second straight road game against the Seattle Mariners.

“He is fine,” Boone shrugged. “(It is) more just wanting to get a couple of days, wanting to get Aaron [Judge] a DH day, day game after night game tomorrow. So I have my lefties in there today knowing I want righties in there vs. Gilbert tomorrow.”

It's all part of Boone's big-picture plan given that the manager sees this as one of the most talented New York teams in years.

Nestor Cortes will take the bump on the road against the Seattle Mariners with a chance to help the Yankees clinch a postseason spot. The club will have to do so without Stanton. Judge and Juan Soto's slugging will have to suffice, at least for one more game.

Regardless of who is playing, fans know about every celebration plan for when the Yankees clinch the division.

“Any time you get in it, I think it’s important to appreciate that,” Boone explained. “The season is a gauntlet. It’s long, it’s a grind. Last year, we didn’t make the playoffs, so maybe that gives you heightened appreciation for an opportunity to get into the dance.”

Yankees pushing for playoffs advantage

The Yankees (88-63) have the best record in the AL but need to close a three-game gap to catch the Philadelphia Phillies (91-60) for the overall MLB regular season bragging rights. The National League's Los Angeles Dodgers (89-62) are also one game ahead. Those are issues to worry about once the World Series rolls around though.

New York also needs to stay ahead of the Cleveland Guardians (87-65) to keep home-field advantage on the AL side of the bracket. A road win over the Mariners would not only clinch a postseason spot, it would also put the Yankees five games ahead of the Baltimore Orioles with 10 left to play.

The Mariners mascot is not happy about the situation in Seattle. Apparently, Tucker the Pup is not particularly fond of the Big Apple's most iconic club.

