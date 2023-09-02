New York Yankees star Aaron Judge continues adding to the MLB record books. Last year, Judge broke the AL record for home runs in a season, and now, the Yankees star has snapped a new home-run-related record.

During the Yankees' Friday road game against the Houston Astros, Judge launched a 426-foot home run to put the Yankees up 6-2. In the process, the New York outfielder set an MLB record as the fastest MLB player in history to reach 250 career home runs. It took Judge just 810 games to accomplish the feat.

Aaron Judge BLASTS the 250th homer of his career 🔥🚀 He’s the fastest player to EVER reach this mark (810 games)🤯pic.twitter.com/mo6ytQqaXN — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) September 2, 2023

For those keeping score at home, that means that Aaron Judge on average has hit a home run just under once every three games during his legendary career with the Yankees.

The blast was also Judge's 30th home run of the season with over a full month still remaining to add to the total.

Of course, no Yankees fan will soon forget the 2022 season when Judge launched 62 home runs in the campaign, inking his name into the MLB record books for the most home runs in a single season by any AL player in history.

This latest accomplishment is just another one on a long list of accolades for the 31-year-old.

The feat comes during what has been a rather depressing season, at least by New York standards. The Yankees currently sit in last place in the juggernaut that is the AL East with a record of 65-69, and their postseason odds are looking slimmer and slimmer by the day.

Still, none of that should take away from the individual greatness that Judge continues to exhibit.