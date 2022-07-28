Yankees’ Aaron Judge stat reveals just how pathetic Joey Gallo’s season has been

Entering play Wednesday night, the New York Yankees had the best record in the major leagues at 66-32. Arguably the biggest reason for that has been the play of Aaron Judge. The Yankees slugger has 38 home runs already, leading the majors. Sadly in contrast, fellow slugger Joey Gallo is having an equally pathetic season. Nothing exhibits that more than this statistic.

Aaron Judge: 38 home runs

Joey Gallo: 37 total hits Wow. pic.twitter.com/m3oQxPztoV — YankeesMuse  (@YankeesMuse) July 27, 2022

Judge has more home runs this season than Gallo has base hits.

When New York signed Gallo prior to the 2021 season, they certainly envisioned more productivity. After all, his home games were going to be at Yankee Stadium with that short right field porch. That should have been tailor made for the pull lefty, Gallo.

Now, let’s not get it twisted. Gallo has never been a player that hits for average. During his time with the Texas Rangers, he consistently hit in the low .200’s. But in his first season with the Yankees, he hit an astounding .160 across 188 at-bats. Some might argue that ‘hey, it’s only 188 at-bats.’ Well, this season the Yankees slugger is hitting .161 across 220 at-bats.

That’s a level of futility you rarely ever see in the majors. Typically, if a hitter cannot at least hit above the Mendoza Line, they won’t see the field. Yankees manager Aaron Boone has given Gallo plenty of rope. Unfortunately, he simply can’t put the bat on the ball.

That’s prompted Boone to finally cut back on Gallo’s starts.

The Yankees are already dealing with a power outage with Giancarlo Stanton being placed on the 10-day IL. The starting rotation has started coming back to Earth. Unless New York can find its groove again, they might find themselves in the same spot after this postseason; watching the World Series.