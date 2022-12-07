By Joey Mistretta · 2 min read

Aaron Judge reportedly had a 10-year, $400M dollar offer on the table from the San Diego Padres before re-signing with the New York Yankees, per Bob Nightengale. Judge ultimately inked a 9-year, $360M dollar offer with New York. This is the second time this offseason that San Diego has fallen short despite making a generous offer, as Trea Turner reportedly took less money to sign in Philadelphia with the Phillies.

For Aaron Judge, MLB free agency was a whirlwind.

Judge had been linked to the Yankees, San Francisco Giants, and Los Angeles Dodgers throughout the offseason. But the Padres made a late run in free agency. Judge even flew into San Diego to meet with the team prior to inking his Yankees’ deal.

A Tuesday report from Jon Heyman hinted that Aaron Judge was signing with the San Francisco Giants. But Heyman ultimately walked back his report which led to no shortage of mockery on Twitter.

This led many to believe that Judge was destined to end up in San Francisco. But the Yankees did not give up and made him an offer he couldn’t refuse.

The Padres are clearly willing to dish out an impressive amount of money this offseason. They reportedly still have interest in Xander Bogaerts as well. It will be interesting to see if San Diego is able to get a high-profile deal completed in free agency.

But for now, Aaron Judge is headed back to New York with $360 million dollars and a chance to be the Yankees captain.