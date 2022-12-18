By Owen Crisafulli · 2 min read

Aaron Judge’s historic 2022 campaign came to a fitting conclusion when he hit his 62nd home run of the season in his final game of the season against the Texas Rangers. As was the case with every home run Judge hit as he neared the American League home run record, everybody wanted to catch the ball that became Judge’s 62nd home run.

Of course, only one person can come away with the ball, and the lucky guy ended up being Cory Youmans. Youmans ended up selling the ball on Saturday night via collectibles marketplace Goldin for $1.5 million, which seems like a pretty outstanding haul. The problem is that Youmans turned down a $3 million offer from the Yankees for the ball, but took it to auction because he thought he could drive a higher price for the ball.

While many of us would obviously be happy to take home $1.5 million, losing out on the full $3 million from the Yankees turned out to be a huge loss here. Judge’s home run ball was thought to be able to potentially draw a price over the $3 million, but instead, Youmans is left wondering why he didn’t accept the Yankees initial offer for the ball.