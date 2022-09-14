New York Yankees superstar outfielder Aaron Judge recently lit up the Boston Red Sox, adding two more home runs to push his historic tally to 57, while drawing a walk in the tenth inning to set up the 7-6 victory. Judge even matched a record fellow Yankees legend Babe Ruth set in 1928, with the 6’7 outfielder pushing his home run lead over the Philadelphia Phillies’ Kyle Schwarber to 20. However, with Judge’s free agency inching closer, it might not be too early to wonder if Judge has any plans to leave the Yankees.

In fact, Aaron Judge may even pull a reverse Babe Ruth and play for the Red Sox after his stint with the Yankees. Who knows, maybe Judge even blossoms into an ace pitcher, completing his transformation into Ruth.

After the Yankees’ 7-6 win, Aaron Judge was asked whether he’d consider signing for Boston if negotiations between him and the Yankees stall out in the offseason. Judge’s response will not necessarily be reassuring to Yankees fans who have been treated to one heck of a season from their on-fire MVP candidate.

“Ooh,” Judge expressed with a grin plastered on his face, but he then burst into laughter. “We’ll talk about that later in the year.”

Judge will be the ultimate prize in free agency; it’s one thing for New York to lose Judge, but to lose him to the Red Sox will hurt on an entirely different level. But the possibility exists, as Judge even drew cheers from the Fenway Park crowd in his chase for 62 home runs to eclipse Roger Maris’ record.

“[Red Sox] fans are some of the best in baseball. They’re gonna boo you, they’re gonna say some things, they’re gonna make you laugh. It’s all part of it. [There’s] a lot of great history here [in Fenway Park] and this is one of the best places to play so it’s always fun going out there and trying to put on a show for them,” Judge added.

(Skip to 4:35 of the interview.)

Aaron Judge: If you're checking the numbers, you're going to get caught so I just keep trying to do what I can do and the numbers will take care of itself. pic.twitter.com/J5WE1G9Oxv — YES Network (@YESNetwork) September 14, 2022

Aaron Judge and the Yankees are set to face the Red Sox five more times this season, including another game tomorrow. Red Sox fans might be hoping that after this season, Judge will be calling Fenway Park his home, but the Yankees, never afraid to spend, should pull out all the stops to retain their face of the franchise.