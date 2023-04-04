The Philadelphia Phillies are in Yankee Stadium to square off with the New York Yankees Tuesday night! This will be the second game of a three game series. Check out our MLB odds series as we hand out a Phillies-Yankees prediction and pick. We will also let you know how to watch the game.

The Phillies have had a disappointing start to the season after making a World Series run in 2022. They are 0-4 and have had the worst pitching staff in the MLB by a lot. A loss Tuesday would be their first time starting 0-5 since 1934. Their pitchers may be struggling, but Alec Bohm and Bryson Stott are both hitting over .400 to start the season. Trea Turner, Edmundo Sosa, Brandon Marsh and J.T Realmuto are all hitting over .300, respectively.

The Yankees are having the start that most people expected. Their lineup is proving to be dangerous once again as they have nine home runs in four games. New York’s pitching staff is nothing to laugh at as well. They are fourth in the MLB in ERA (2.00) and fourth in strikeouts (48). They also have the sixth lowest opponent batting average and fourth lowest WHIP.

New York made quick work of Philadelphia in game one of the series Monday night. The Yankees scored two runs in the first, one in the third and five in the fifth to win the game 8-1. Gleyber Torres and Anthony Rizzo homered in the win.

Here are the Phillies-Yankees MLB odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Phillies-Yankees Odds

Philadelphia Phillies: +1.5 (-156)

New York Yankees: -1.5 (+130)

Over: 8.5 (-122)

Under: 8.5 (+100)

How To Watch Phillies vs. Yankees

TV: YES Network, NBC Sports Philadelphia

Stream: MLB TV Subscription

Time: 7:05 PM ET/4:05 PM PT

Why The Phillies Could Cover The Spread

The Phillies can hit. As a team, they have the fifth best batting average and second most doubles. However, they only have one home run on the season and just 12 total runs. The Phillies get men on base, they just never capitalize on it. Philadelphia out hit New York 11-9 in game one. The difference is the Phillies scored just one run on those 11 hits. The Phillies need to find a way to push runners across. Luckily, they are facing a right handed pitcher in Domingo German. German was not much of a strikeout guy in 2022 and he gave up 11 home runs in 15 games pitched (14 starts). The Phillies will have plenty of opportunities to hit the ball around on Tuesday night.

Matt Strahm is starting for Philadelphia in this one. The Phillies pitching staff has struggled, but Strahm was able to throw a scoreless inning in Texas on opening day. This will be his first start since 2021, but he is no stranger to the Yankees. He made six appearances for the Boston Red Sox against New York in 2022. He had a 1.59 ERA with eight strikeouts in 5 2/3 innings pitched. All the Phillies need is a good pitching performance, and they can come out on top.

Why The Yankees Could Cover The Spread

The Yankees are destroying the ball to start the season. Torres, Judge and Stanton all have two home runs while Rizzo, Josh Donaldson and Kyle Higashioka each have one of their own. The Yankees’ hitters are fifth in slugging percentage as a team, fifth in OPS and are top 10 in walks. They should have plenty of confidence at the plate considering the Phillies struggles on the mound.

As mentioned before, the Yankees have one of the top pitching staffs in the MLB. Domingo German should not be afraid to give up hits because the Phillies have not been able to drive in many runs. Philadelphia has not hit for much power, either. Giving up hits is not a problem, so if German can attack the zone and get the Phillies swinging, he should be just fine.

Final Phillies-Yankees Prediction & Pick

At some point, something will click for the Phillies on the mound and at the plate with runners in scoring position. Philadelphia has not started a season 0-5 in 89 years, and the team this year has to much talent to make the wrong kind of history. Expect the Phillies to come out swinging and have a better pitching performance in this one.

Final Phillies-Yankees Prediction & Pick: Phillies +1.5 (-156), Over 8.5 (-122)