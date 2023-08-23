The New York Yankees may have done nothing but say goodbye to their playoff hopes after their disastrous Tuesday night showing against the Washington Nationals. Facing a team that's more than 10 games under .500, the Yankees had a golden opportunity to stop the bleeding, having lost eight games in a row prior to that contest. However, the Yankees offense continued to sputter, mustering just one run on two total hits to waste a solid outing from Carlos Rodon en route to a 2-1 loss.

With that defeat, the Yankees have now lost nine games in a row, falling to 60-65 — 10 games behind the third AL Wild Card spot. And in doing so, the Yankees joined every other MLB franchise in an ignominious feat that is 40 years in the making.

According to ESPN Stats & Info, the Yankees have lost nine games in a row for the first time since 1982 — an astounding streak that got snapped by the Yankees' putridity at the plate. And in breaking that streak, the Yankees have now joined every other MLB franchise in having at least one nine-game losing streak from 1983 to 2023, removing the cloud of immortality from the league's most storied franchise.

This just goes to show how low the Yankees have fallen in 2023. The always-mighty franchise that hasn't finished with a record below .500 in 31 years seems to have completely lost their way, especially at the plate, contributing to what already is a lost season for the team.

With two games left against the Nationals at home, the Yankees will have a few opportunities to stem the tide once more. Aaron Judge will have to wake up at the plate; he has hit just .182 over the past nine games, and he will have to channel his 2022 self to help the Yankees return to winning ways.

After that series against the Nationals, however, it won't get that much easier for the Yankees. 13 of their next 20 games after the Nationals series will come against teams that are currently in playoff spots. That should dash any and all playoff hopes for them. Thus, it may be time to look toward the future and see what they have in their top prospects.