Aaron Judge’s walk draws NSFW chant from Yankees crowd amid 62 home run chase

Aaron Judge was walked 2 more times in the New York Yankees’ Saturday victory over the Baltimore Orioles. It was safe to say the New York crowd wasn’t happy about Baltimore putting Judge on base, per Talkin’ Baseball.

“ASS-HOLE” chant at the Orioles pitcher after another Judge walk pic.twitter.com/MtaTUEqRr3 — Talkin' Yanks (@TalkinYanks) October 1, 2022

The Yankee Stadium crowd began chanting “a**hole” at Orioles pitcher Spenser Watkins after he handed Aaron Judge a free pass. Judge also struck out twice and was hit by a pitch in the game.

Aaron Judge tied Roger Maris’ American League single-season home run record earlier this week against the Blue Jays in Toronto. Yankees fans are hoping he can set a new record at home against the Orioles. But the Yankees’ final home game of the season is scheduled for Sunday.

The Yankees will then travel to Texas for a three-game series with the Rangers to close out the season. Aaron Judge has four more game to officially break Roger Maris’ record.

Judge has consistently stated that his main focus is on winning the World Series. As long as New York continues to win games, he will be content. But there is no question he’s facing pressure every time he comes to bat right now.

In baseball, hitters are taught to try and hit line drives. The moment a batter comes unglued and starts trying to hit the long ball, their numbers tend to decrease. One has to imagine Aaron Judge is facing a difficult mental battle right now as he tries to maintain his approach at the plate. With the sports world tuning into his every at-bat, it is likely difficult to not try and swing for the fences on every pitch.

There will be plenty of fans in attendance on Sunday to see if Aaron Judge can set a new American League record.