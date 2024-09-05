New York Yankees fans are fed up with Alex Verdugo. The outfielder is posting a rough season for New York after being traded there by the Boston Red Sox. That doesn’t appear to be changing down the homestretch.

In the top of the fifth inning of the Yankees' 10-6 loss to the Texas Rangers, Verdugo hit a groundball to second base and jogged lethargically down the line. Broadcaster Michael Kay was nearly left speechless on the play, which obviously ended in an out.

Verdugo would have easily been out even if he booked it as hard as he could have, so not going all out there isn’t the worst offense. Still, this isn’t the first time in the last few weeks where he gave up running after a few steps. And given how poorly he's performing at the plate — posting a .552 OPS in his last 20 games — he doesn’t give himself many opportunities to make up for it.

Alex Verdugo catches ire of Michael Kay, Yankees fans

Yankees manager Aaron Boone came to Verdugo's defense, claiming that he does play hard and understands why he let up on that play, according to Chris Kirschner of The Athletic.

“He’s beat up. He’s playing his ass off,” Boone said, via The Athletic. “He picks his spots. You see him beat it out when he needs to. He beats out the force play the other night to beat the double play. Sometimes, I wished it looked better on certain ones, but when he hits the one-hopper to the second baseman and he’s got it — I get the look. I don’t have any issue with how hard he’s playing the game.”

Yankees fans were already frustrated that Jasson Dominguez, the franchise's top minor-league prospect, wasn’t called up as rosters expanded. With Verdugo doing little to help the team win, those frustrations will only grow. At least the bullpen doesn’t have problems holding leads, right?