Andrew Benintendi’s stance on getting COVID-19 vaccine after Yankees trade

Amid their cold streak, the New York Yankees made a splash on Wednesday night ahead of the August 2nd MLB Trade Deadline, acquiring Kansas City Royals All-Star outfielder Andrew Benintendi in exchange for three prospects. But, some teams did shy away from the former Red Sox stud because he is unvaccinated.

That being said, Benintendi plans to get the jab following this trade to the Yankees. Via Bob Nightengale:

All-Star outfielder Andrew Benintendi plans to get vaccinated after being traded to the #Yankees. He

recently informed #Royals officials of his decision, which was conveyed to several teams before the trade. — Bob Nightengale (@BNightengale) July 28, 2022

As Nightengale pointed out, Benintendi told the Royals before he was on the move that he planned to finally get the vaccine. This is certainly good news for New York because if they possibly faced the Toronto Blue Jays in the playoffs, it would’ve meant Andrew Benintendi couldn’t play. Canada has strict COVID-19 rules as we’ve seen recently with the likes of JT Realmuto, Nolan Arenado, and Paul Goldschmidt unable to travel up north with their respective teams.

For the Yanks, Benintendi is a fantastic addition and profiles to be the immediate replacement for Joey Gallo, who was hoping to be included in this deal with the Royals amid an absolutely miserable campaign in the Bronx. Benintendi only has three homers this season but he’s hitting an impressive .320 in 93 games, also driving in 39.

New York just got swept by the Mets in the Subway Series and definitely need a spark right now. Hopefully, Andrew Benintendi can fit in seamlessly. The short porch in right field at Yankee Stadium should also help the him increase his home run numbers in the second half, too.

Now, the Yanks just need to focus on getting rid of Gallo.