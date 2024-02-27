Anthony Rizzo dealt with concussion concerns in 2023 which led to him missing a significant amount of time. The New York Yankees first baseman recently addressed returning in 2024 after his injury-plagued '23 campaign, via Greg Joyce of the New York Post.
“You’re just up to speed,” Rizzo said. “When you’re not up to speed, I guess I would describe it like if you’re a coffee drinker … it’s like waking up and trying to do anything before you have coffee. I don’t know, I’m just always alert and aware now. To get back and see the ball like I normally see it and see it again like that, it was like, ‘Oh wow, this is great.'”
The Yankees have often been known for impressive offensive seasons throughout the years. It's something the historic franchise was built on. That was not the case in 2023, though.
New York's lineup struggled mightily. Aaron Judge was excellent once again, but he was limited due to an injury. The Yankees are hoping that Judge and newly-acquired Juan Soto can lead the charge in 2024. The Alex Verdugo acquisition should also help matters, while a Giancarlo Stanton bounce-back season would change the entire dynamic of the lineup.
With all of that being said, Anthony Rizzo features the ability to make a significant impact if healthy.
Anthony Rizzo can play pivotal role for Yankees
Rizzo was a three-time All-Star while playing with the Chicago Cubs. He may not be that same player anymore, but Rizzo still features potential.
The left-handed slugger struggled in 2023. Rizzo's injury concerns likely led to the inconsistency at the plate.
In 2022, Rizzo had a respectable campaign. He hit just .224 but posted an .817 OPS and added 32 home runs. The Yankees would be content with that kind of production in 2024.
For Rizzo, the key will be staying healthy. If he is able to play a full season it would not be surprising to see him make a big impact for this ball club.