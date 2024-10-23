The New York Yankees are preparing for Game 1 of the 2024 World Series on Friday, which is set to take place at Dodger Stadium. The time in between series has been especially beneficial for first baseman Anthony Rizzo, who didn't return until the ALCS due to a pair of broken fingers.

On Wednesday, Rizzo spoke to reporters and explained why the gap ahead of the Fall Classic is helping his painful injury. Via Jesse Rogers of ESPN:

“The biggest thing is getting the swelling out,” Rizzo explained. “Between games it blows up, just from the pressure. The bones are still broken but to be able to get the swelling out has been key. Hopefully in the series we'll be able to battle the best we can.”

Rizzo sustained the injury at the end of the regular season and couldn't play in the Division Series. Despite the ailment, the veteran absolutely raked in the Championship Series against the Cleveland Guardians, hitting .429 (6 for 14). Teammate Austin Wells was in awe of how Rizzo performed with the injury:

“I can't even believe it to be honest with you,” Wells said. “It's a pretty incredible thing, to have two broken bones in your hand and go out there and do what he's been able to do. I don't have a lot of words for that. It shows how tough he is and the character that he has and his willingness to be out there and go through whatever it takes to help the team win.”

Rizzo is one of few Yankees with World Series experience, helping the Chicago Cubs end their 108-year drought in 2016 when they took down Cleveland in the Fall Classic. He admitted the adrenaline of the big stage has helped him deal with the pain, along with medicine from the New York training staff:

“This is what you dream of,” Rizzo said. “This is what you prepare for. When the crowd is loud and everything is going crazy, I feel like that's when I settle down the most.”

Rizzo will be an important bat in the Yankees lineup as they look to win their first championship since 2009.