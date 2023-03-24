Tim Capurso is the Lead NFL and College Football Editor at ClutchPoints while also covering a wide range of sports. Originally from a small town in New York, Tim graduated from Assumption University in Worcester, Massachusetts in 2018 with a BA in Writing and Mass Communications. He joined ClutchPoints in 2021. The lifelong New York Giants fan now resides in enemy territory, aka the heart of Eagles country, just outside of Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

The campaign for upstart shortstop Anthony Volpe to make the New York Yankees Opening Day roster has reached a fever pitch. Yankees fans will be take it one step further and start believing that destiny is at play once they see this mind-boggling Volpe stat involving legend and Hall of Famer Derek Jeter. Volpe could become the youngest Yankees player to start on Opening Day since- you guessed it- Derek Jeter in 1996, according to Sarah Langs of MLB.com.

That’s a stat that will have Yankees fans getting a spot ready for Volpe in Monument Park! In all seriousness, much of the spring training discourse surrounding Volpe has been eerily similar to the buzz centered around Jeter.

Heck, Yankees guest instructor and former captain Willie Randolph even said that Volpe has the same ‘it’ factor as Jeter.

Volpe, 21, has had a tremendous spring, batting .279 with two homers, five doubles, nine runs scored, and five stolen bases while making some web gem-level plays in the field.

Yankees stars Aaron Judge, the team’s new captain, and DJ LeMahieu have made it clear to the team’s brass that they believe Volpe is major league ready.

Live and breathe baseball? 🚨 Get viral MLB graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Volpe was considered a long shot to make the Opening Day roster at the beginning of the spring.

But he has wowed the club with the way he has played and carried himself, which has been- dare I say it- Jeter-esque.

Yankees manager Aaron Boone recently spoke about a meeting he had with the club’s coaching staff and front office to go over roster decisions.

Ever since, signs seem to have been pointing towards Volpe being the favorite to start for the Yanks at shortstop.

The mind-boggling Volpe-Jeter stat may soon be a reality.