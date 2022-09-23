Barry Bonds’ strong message to Aaron Judge amid epic Yankees home run chase

New York Yankees star Aaron Judge is chasing history, as he is one home run away from tying Roger Maris’ single season record of 61 dingers, the franchise mark for most in a campaign. Depending on who you ask, Maris’ record is also the MLB’s single-season record, as the likes of Barry Bonds, Mark McGwire and Sammy Sosa have all zoomed past the mark, though each were associated with performance-enhancing drugs.

Bonds, for his part, has been watching the Yankees slugger closely. And the former San Fransisco Giants slugger is rooting for Judge, as he delivered this strong message to the MVP candidate, per Yahoo Sports.

“Go for it,” Bonds said this week in an exclusive telephone interview from his home north of San Francisco. “The way he swings he might as well hit one a day and get past me. I don’t care. Why not?”

Asked about Aaron Judge possibly breaking his own record of 73 home runs, Barry Bonds said simply, “go for it.” Bonds said, quite aptly, that the Yankees slugger could very easily hit one home run a day to exceed not only Roger Maris’ franchise record, but also his own mark.

Judge himself acknowledged Bonds’ mark as the all-time record, saying that it was the “record in his book.” It’s not likely that the Yankees star will make a run at 73 dingers, as he remains at 60 with 13 games left to play.

Whether he does or he doesn’t, one thing is clear. Barry Bonds is a big fan of Aaron Judge.