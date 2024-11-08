The New York Yankees announced on Friday that they are exercising manager Aaron Boone's club option for the 2025 season. This move confirms that even after a disastrous World Series performance, Boone will be back as the Yankees' manager for at least one more season.

Yankees general manager Brian Cashman addressed the decision to bring Boone back in a statement, per Bryan Hoch of MLB.com.

“Aaron is a steadying presence in our clubhouse and possesses a profound ability to connect with and foster relationships with his players,” Cashman said. “Consistently exhibiting these skills in such a demanding and pressurized market is what makes him one of the game’s finest managers. Our work is clearly not done, but as we pursue the ultimate prize in 2025, I am excited to have Aaron back to lead our team.”

While it would have been shocking to move on from a manager who brought his team to the World Series, Boone's poor decision-making in the postseason and the Yankees' defensive and base-running miscues could have been enough of a reason for Cashman to justify a change. However, this is probably the right decision to allow Boone another opportunity. there is no guarantee that the next potential manager would have been able to do a better job, especially in an environment like New York.

The New York Yankees' outlook for the 2025 season with Aaron Boone returning

With Boone confirmed back in the fold for the 2025 season, the biggest loose-end that the Yankees have to tie up is re-signing free agent Juan Soto. However, with the New York Mets appearing to be ready to offer Soto a historic contract, and other teams like the Toronto Blue Jays and San Francisco Giants also in on the superstar free agent, there is no guarantee that Soto will return to the Yankees.

The Yankees also have an opening at first base after declining Anthony Rizzo's option, and could be in on the top two free agent first baseman Pete Alonso and Christian Walker.

If the Yankees are able to bring back Soto and make some other minor improvements to their roster, then they should be considered one of the favorites to make it out of the American League in 2025. Gerrit Cole is coming back and is a legitimate ace. Aaron Judge is arguably the best hitter in the world despite his postseason struggles. And now, with Boone, they will continue to be able to build on the success they had in 2024.