The New York Yankees (49-43) have been tasked with weathering the storm all season. While roster depth issues are being painfully exposed through a recent rough stretch without superstar Aaron Judge, there was at least hope that things would get better when starting pitcher Carlos Rodon finally made his season debut after missing three-and-a-half months with a forearm strain.

His return has only brought more despair, though, as he has struggled with a 5.23 ERA in his first two starts in pinstripes. Friday's outing in Coors Field against the Colorado Rockies was quite the unsettling experience, as the left-hander surrendered four runs in five innings against the National League's worst team. The loss plunged New York to a last-place tie in the American League East.

Rodon didn't even try to sugarcoat it himself. “I definitely wasn’t good,” he said, per Newsday Sports' Erik Boland.”I don’t know if it’s rust. It’s just baseball. It wasn’t good, let’s put it that way. No other way to put it.”

Rodon is handling the situation as good as can be expected, taking full accountability and not using his long layoff as an excuse for the poor showing. But that will not mean much to Yankees fans if he continues to scuffle on the mound. The zeros on the six-year $162 million contract he signed in free agency last winter will stand out a bit more after each shaky outing, and so too will the Bronx's ire.

Carlos Rodon is coming off back-to-back All-Star campaigns in which he posted a sub-3.00 ERA, so some patience should probably be granted. He has yet to get a grasp of his usually reliable slider, which leaves him with a limited tool box on the mound.

If the 30-year-old can better find his pitch location immediately going forward, then maybe Rodon can still be the desperate lifeline this team and fan base are begging to arrive.