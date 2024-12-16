The New York Yankees were on the doorstep of winning a World Series this year but ultimately fell short, losing in five games to the Los Angeles Dodgers. That included a historic collapse in the series clincher that will unfortunately be remembered forever.

The Bronx Bombers will of course be motivated to get back to the Fall Classic in 2025 despite losing slugger Juan Soto to the crosstown New York Mets. Left-hander Carlos Rodon spoke on just that in a recent interview with the YES Network, saying everyone in the Yankees clubhouse has the burning desire to return to the big stage and win it this time around:

“It still stings now because it's hard to even get to the World Series,” Rodon said. “It was my first time playing in a World Series, I never made it past the ALDS before I was with the Yankees so it's hard enough to make it, yet alone win it.

It still stings now, you go to bed at night put your head on your pillow and always think about what could I have done different in some games that I performed in, what could we have done different as a whole, but they outplayed us for sure and there's motivation there, it's not easy to get back and it's not guaranteed we'll get back but I know everyone in that clubhouse has that burn and that desire to get back in that same situation again.”

Rodon only made one start in the Fall Classic but he struggled immensely, giving up four earned runs and three homers in just 3.1 innings of work before getting pulled. The Yankees have already made a flurry of moves this winter, trading for closer Devin Williams and trading Nestor Cortes.

While they did miss out on Soto, there's serious buzz that Cody Bellinger, Pete Alonso, and even Nolan Arenado could be on their radar. Needless to say, New York must find an impact bat to replace Soto, who was brilliant alongside Aaron Judge in '24.