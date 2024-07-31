Jazz Chisholm Jr. made New York Yankees franchise history on Tuesday after becoming the first player to hit four home runs in their first three games with the team. Chisholm has made quite the impression on his new ball club to say the least. Former Yankees star pitcher CC Sabathia even gave Chisholm a shoutout on X, formerly Twitter.

“@j_chisholm3 is built for the Bronx!!” Sabathia wrote.

The Yankees' trade deadline did not go exactly to plan. They were able to acquire Chisholm while also adding impactful depth to the roster. The Yankees missed out on upgrading their starting rotation with a Jack Flaherty deal, as he was traded to the Los Angeles Dodgers. Nevertheless, the team improved the roster.

Some people around the MLB world have doubted Chisholm's fit with the Yankees. He is unquestionably playing well to begin his Yankees career, however. Of course, it remains to be seen if Chisholm will maintain his consistency for the remainder of the season.

Sometimes trades can lead to players bouncing back. Chisholm was hitting just .249/.323/.407/.730 in 101 games played with the Miami Marlins. He has displayed signs of becoming a star in the past, however. The Yankees are certainly hopeful that Chisholm is on the verge of truly breaking out.

Yankees' playoff aspirations

The Yankees trail the Baltimore Orioles in the American League East by a half-game as of this story's writing. Baltimore was extremely active at the MLB trade deadline, so they also improved their roster.

The AL East race projects to be highly competitive down the stretch. Both teams have realistic opportunities to win the division. The Boston Red Sox and Tampa Bay Rays technically have chances as well, but the AL East will likely go to the Orioles or Yankees barring unforeseen circumstances.

With Jazz Chisholm Jr. swinging one of the hottest bats in baseball, New York likely feels confident at the moment. There is still plenty of baseball left to be played during the 2024 season, though.