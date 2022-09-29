Derek Jeter’s perfect 1-word reaction to Aaron Judge tying Roger Maris’ AL record

Derek Jeter is still relatively new to social media, but his Twitter account came into the picture just in time for him to virtually enjoy the discussions about the barrage of home runs New York Yankees superstar Aaron Judge is having in the 2022 MLB season. Jeter even had the perfect reaction to Judge finally tying the record of another Yankees great Wednesday night at Rogers Centre in Canada.

With his home run in the seventh inning off Blue Jays reliever Tim Mayza, Aaron Judge moved into a tie with Roger Maris for most home runs in a season by an American League player. Maris hit 61 in 1961. It took some time for Judge to hit his 61st, as he went seven games without a homer after recording his 60th blast of the season in a win over the Pittsburgh Pirates on Sept. 20.

Derek Jeter had played alongside some scary home run hitters during his colorful MLB career which he entirely spent in Yankees uniform, but no one among those teammates was able to hit as many home runs in a single season as Judge has in 2022.

Aaron Judge will have a shot at breaking his tie with Maris on Friday when the Yankees open a three-game series at home against the Baltimore Orioles. Perhaps, Jeter will be at Yankee Stadium to wait for that historic 62nd Aaron Judge home run. Speaking of which the Orioles were also the last team Jeter faced at Yankee Stadium when he had his farewell season in 2014.