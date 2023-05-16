Anthony Riccobono has been a sports reporter for over a decade. He primarily covers the NFL, MLB and NBA.

The Toronto Blue Jays aren’t buying Aaron Judge’s response to being asked why he looked toward the New York Yankees’ dugout before hitting his second home run at Rogers Centre Monday night. The Blue Jays seem convinced that the Yankees knew what pitches were coming and relayed the information to the reigning AL MVP.

After the Yankees’ 7-4 win over the Blue Jays, Aaron Judge told reporters that he looked at teammates who were complaining to the umpire. ESPN’s Buster Olney reported Tuesday morning that Toronto believed it was tipping pitches in Monday’s loss. Later in the day, the Blue Jays indicated that the Yankees’ base coaches were out of position in order to see what pitches were headed Judge’s way.

“I think that there’s boxes on the field for a reason,” Blue Jays manager John Schneider told reporters Tuesday.

“I think when it’s a glaring 30 feet where you’re not in that spot, you kind of put two and two together a little bit.”

Judge told reporters that he wasn’t happy with any speculation that the Yankees might’ve been cheating. Yankees manager Aaron Boone also dismissed the notion that New York might’ve done something against the rules.

The Blue Jays spoke with MLB about the matter. The league spoke with the Yankees, and New York doesn’t expect there to be any kind of investigation.

Judge hit a two-run home run off Alex Manoah in the first inning. In the eighth inning, Judge launched a 462-foot bomb after glancing toward the team’s dugout. The homer came shortly after Boone was ejected for arguing with the home-plate umpire.

Judge has four home runs in 25 at-bats since returning from the 10-day IL on May 9.