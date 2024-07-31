Few trades have paid as great immediate dividends as the New York Yankees' move for Jazz Chisholm Jr. has.

Chisholm joined the Yankees after becoming an exciting but inconsistent player for the Miami Marlins. New York sent some good prospects south to land the 26-year-old utilityman. The results so far have been nothing short of unbelievable.

In three games with the Yankees, Chisholm has hit four runs. No one in franchise history had ever done that. Plus, New York has won each game with him. He said that being under the bright lights is what he lives for and that playing for a winning team has brought out the best in him.

“This is what I live for,” Chisholm said after a 12-inning win over the Philadelphia Phillies. “I love the lights. I love the big crowds. I love everything like that. It's super exciting. I'm enjoying it.”

Jazz Chisholm Jr. thriving to start Yankees stint

The Marlins managed to make the playoffs with Chisholm but still pale in comparison to the attention that the Yankees command and the talent on their roster. As Miami showed by immediately trading away several primary pieces from its 2023 postseason roster, the franchise just isn’t built to occupy the MLB spotlight. The Marlins at least made good use of their firesale by adding 19 new prospects in the swath of trades they made and letting many of their veterans go to better situations.

Chisholm is already becoming beloved amongst his fans and teammates. Not only smacking all these home runs but using Aaron Judge's bat for one of them and moving over to third base is proving the spark New York needed to get back on track, notching its first three-game winning streak since the middle of June.

Former Yankees star CC Sabathia is loving what he’s seeing from Chisholm. It’s safe to say that all of New York is loving what they’re seeing from the newcomer. Even when he cools off, Chisholm's positional versatility and speed will be great to have alongside the big bats of Judge and Juan Soto.

The Yankees' other major addition at the trade deadline was Mark Leiter Jr., a relief pitcher from the Chicago Cubs with a strikeout percentage of 34.9 this season. Whether it's enough to be true contenders in the American League is yet to be seen. But what’s clear is that they’re having a lot more fun — and will continue to with Chisholm on the roster.