Things turned from bad to worse for the fan who jumped off the rails in an attempt to catch Aaron Judge’s 62nd home run with the New York Yankees.

As Judge hit his 62nd dinger at the top of the first inning against the Texas Rangers on Tuesday, several fans tried to get their hands on the historic ball that is expected to fetch millions in the sports memorabilia market. One supporter, in particular, jumped over the fence as he probably thought the ball wouldn’t make it into the stands.

Unfortunately for the said fan, the ball made it to the crowd and he had no chance from getting his hands to the piece of history. As if that wasn’t enough heartbreak, he was escorted out of the park because, well you know, it’s illegal to jump from the railings.

Guy did not incur injuries, but was escorted out of park for trying to jump fence. https://t.co/3Q7WZQ1n6E — Evan Grant (@Evan_P_Grant) October 5, 2022

The good news for the guy is he did not suffer from any injury. He’s probably in pain from missing out on what could have been a massive payday, but hey, health is also important.

As for the man who caught Aaron Judge’s home run ball, he has since been identified as Corey Youmans. He was also an instant celebrity after lady luck smiled on him, with several cameras and reporters focused on him as he was escorted by the police for his own protection.