Ryan Bologna is an author at ClutchPoints. He studied journalism and communication at UConn.

The New York Yankees’ biggest offseason addition in Carlos Rodon is back with the team in New York as his rehab continues to move in a good direction, Aaron Boone said, via Talkin’ Yanks.

Aaron Boone does a weekly appearance on the Talkin’ Yankees podcast. The news definitely comes at a good time for the Yankees. They have played good baseball as of late, holding a 29-20 record heading into a big three-game series against the Baltimore Orioles in the Bronx.

The Yankees struggled for multiple weeks early this season in part due to the injuries they have dealt with. They were without Aaron Judge for a week, and his return has been huge. Aaron Judge just won player of the week honors for the American League. Harrison Bader’s return was big for the offense as well, and Giancarlo Stanton could be starting a rehab assignment soon.

The starting pitching has dealt with injuries too, and arguably more so. The Yankees have been without Carlos Rodon, Luis Severino and Frankie Montas from the starting rotation. They are now without Domingo German, who was suspended due to use of a sticky substance against the Toronto Blue Jays.

Luis Severino returned on Sunday against the Cincinnati Reds, and showed a lot of promise in that game. Rodon is seemingly still going to take a little while to come back. He will have to throw off of a mound and to live hitters before making rehab starts.

Regardless, after having complications with his back that necessitated a cortisone shot, it is good news for Yankees fans that he is back with the team and that his rehab is progressing well.