Tim Capurso is the Lead NFL and College Football Editor at ClutchPoints while also covering a wide range of sports. Originally from a small town in New York, Tim graduated from Assumption University in Worcester, Massachusetts in 2018 with a BA in Writing and Mass Communications. He joined ClutchPoints in 2021. The lifelong New York Giants fan now resides in enemy territory, aka the heart of Eagles country, just outside of Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

A squirrel has stolen the show at Yankee Stadium. Thousands of Bronx Bombers fans packed into the Stadium to see their New York Yankees take on the division-rival Baltimore Orioles on Tuesday.

Perhaps the most impressive athletic feat came not from the players on the field, but from a rodent.

That’s right, a squirrel made its way into the centerfield bleachers at Yankee Stadium, leaving fans with their jaws on the floor as it walked the tightrope along the outfield wall.

Check out footage of the athletically skilled squirrel- and the absolutely gobsmacked Yankees fans, courtesy of MLB’s Twitter account.

As one would expect, these Yankees fans were absolutely shocked to see a squirrel right in front of their faces at a baseball game.

But if they weren’t prepared for that, they definitely were not prepared for what came next.

Live and breathe baseball? 🚨 Get viral MLB graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

With a reckless abandon that would make Evel Knievel smile, the squirrel pranced along the Yankee Stadium outfield wall before taking a huge jump off the padding towards the warning track.

To the surprise of everyone watching, the rodent stuck the landing.

Forget playing for the Yankees, this squirrel might have a future in several sports. That balance, speed, agility and concentration could be put to great use in many sports.

Anybody have ESPN 8 The Ocho on speed dial?

In all seriousness, we are just glad that the squirrel managed to make it off of the outfield wall unscathed.

This rodent is now hurtling towards full-on celebrity after its viral moment during the Yankees game.