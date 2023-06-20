The Seattle Mariners and New York Yankees open a three-game set tonight. It is time to continue our MLB odds series with a Mariners-Yankees prediction, pick, and how-to-watch.

The Mariners took two of three over the weekend with the Chicago White Sox. It brought them back to .500 on the season with a 35-35 record. Much like their record, they are .500 in their last ten games as well, sitting at 5-5 in those games. The Mariners now sit nine games back of the Rangers in the division, but just 2.5 games back of the Astros for the final wild-card sport.

Meanwhile, the Yankees were swept over the weekend by the Red Sox. They have now lost four in a row, and are just 3-7 in their last ten games. The Yankees are currently in a wild card spot at 39-35 but are 10.5 games back of the Rays in the division. These two teams faced in Seattle at the end of May, with the Yankees taking two of the three of them.

Here are the Mariners-Yankees MLB odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Mariners-Yankees Odds

Seattle Mariners: -1.5 (+180)

New York Yankees: +1.5 (-220)

Over: 7 (+102)

Under: 7 (-124)

How To Watch Mariners vs. Yankees

TV: RSNW/YES

Stream: MLB.TV

Time: 7:05 PM ET/ 4:05 PM PT

Why The Mariners Could Cover The Spread

The Mariners may be looking to add some offense to their line-up come the trade deadline. They are 20th in runs scored this year, while sitting 28th in batting average, 23rd in on-base percentage, and 25th in slugging. In recent games, the offense has had some sparks, but not a lot. They have scored 50 runs in their last ten games, giving them an average of 5 runs per game. They only average 4.4 runs per game, so this small boost is a welcome sign. If the offense has been hitting like this all season, they would have added an expected four wins on the year. That would firmly have them in a wild card spot right now.

Julio Rodriguez has been driving in a large chunk of the runs this month. While he is hitting just .237 on the month, he has eight RBIS with the help of two home runs and two doubles. The biggest issue for him as of late has been strikeouts. He has struck out 15 times this month, one of the highest rates of his short career. Ty France joins Rodriguez in having a solid month. He is hitting .339 this month and has scored ten runs as a result. He has also hit five doubles and a home run this month while driving in seven runs.

George Kirby will be on the mound for the Mariners today. He is 6-5 this season with a 3.24 ERA. Kirby has been hit and miss a lot this season. His last four starts show that up and down nature. Last start he went six innings and gave up one unearned run. Two starts ago, against the Yankees, he went eight innings giving up just three hits, and did not give up a run. In between, Kirby went just 3.2 innings and gave up five runs. Meanwhile, the start before the Yankees, he gave up seven runs in 4.2 innings.

Why The Yankees Could Cover The Spread

The Yankees are missing Aaron Judge. Judge last played on June 3rd against the Dodgers. Since then, the Yankees are just 4-8. They have scored just 39 runs or an average of 3.25 runs per game. The Yankees are tied for 16th this year in runs scored, with 322, which is an average of 4.47 runs per game. The Yankees have dropped a full run per game while missing Judge. With a team that is based on power, sitting 13th in slugging while 24th in batting average, missing their biggest power bat is decimating their offense.

Players like Anthony Rizzo need to pick up the slack. He is struggling heavily this month though. Rizzo is batting just .083 in June while driving in four runs. He has just one extra-base hit, and it was a double. Giancarlo Stanton is not doing much better. He has two solo home runs this month, which are his only two RBIs. He is hitting just .122 on the month, with 15 strikeouts, including six in the series with Boston. Anthony Volpe is also struggling. He is hitting just .167 in June, with 15 strikeouts. He has driven in just three runs and has not had an RBI since June 13th.

The Yankees will need Gerrit Cole to pitch great to get them the win. He is 7-1 this year with a 2.75 ERA. Cole has been solid in his last three starts though. He has pitched 18 innings while giving up just four runs and striking out 19. He did take a loss in one of them though, his first of the year. In that game, Cole pitched six innings and gave up two runs, but the Yankees fell to the Red Sox 3-2.

Final Mariners-Yankees Prediction & Pick

The best hope for the Yankees to win this game is playing a low-scoring game and having Cole pitch a gem. In his last two starts, the two without Judge in the lineup, the Yankees have lost both of them. The total in both of them has been at seven or fewer as well. This game will come down to which type of George Kirby comes out. If he comes out hot, the Mariners will win. If not, the Yankees will win a low-scoring game. The best bet here is to attack the total. Take the under, since even if the Yankees win, it will be lower scoring.

Final Mariners-Yankees Prediction & Pick: Under 7 (-124)