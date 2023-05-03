A Communications Arts graduate from the University of Santo Tomas in the Philippines, Rex claims to have JR Smith's conscience with his shot selection. He has won a basketball, a baseball, and a football championship in fantasy all within a year.

Gerrit Cole’s record remains unblemished in the 2023 MLB regular season. While he was not able to secure the win in Tuesday’s start against the Cleveland Guardians, he pitched well enough to complete a feat no Yankees hurler had pulled off in a span of 65 years.

Via ESPN Stats & Info:

“The Yankees have won all 7 of Gerrit Cole’s starts this season and he has an ERA of 1.35. He is the first Yankee starter since Bob Turley in 1958 with an undefeated team record through 7 starts and ERA of 1.50 or less.”

Gerrit Cole struggled a bit early in the game, as he allowed two earned runs in the third inning but was solid the rest of his start. He tossed for six innings and gave up only a pair of runs on five hits with eight strikeouts. The Yankees’ offense would then wake up, as they scored four unanswered runs.

So far in the 2023 MLB regular season, Gerrit Cole has a 5-0 record to go with a 1.35 ERA and 0.90 WHIP across seven starts and 46.2 innings. Opposing hitters are also batting just .176 versus Cole, who was signed by New York to a nine-year deal worth $324 million back in 2019.

The Yankees’ 4-2 win over Cleveland stopped the bleeding for New York, which lost four games in a row prior to Tuesday’s contest.

Hopefully for the Yankees, the brilliance of Gerrit Cole on the mound will rub off on Clarke Schmidt, who will get the ball for the third and final game of this series versus the Guardians at home this coming Wednesday.